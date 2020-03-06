Coronavirus outbreak: Facebook, Google tells staff to work from home

Social media giant Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Thursday recommended their San Francisco Bay area employees to work from home to minimize the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Facebook said it is “strongly recommending that all Bay area employees and contingent staff work from home starting Friday.”

The decision is “based on the guidance from Santa Clara County on Thursday”, Anthony Harrison, Facebook spokesperson, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Employees and contractors involved in the site’s safety and security will continue to work on-site, while all the Bay Area events will remain canceled, according to the statement.

Separately, Google has offered the work-from-home option to employees in Bay Area offices, a spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Coronavirus test kits were delivered on Thursday to an ocean liner at sea, as it was barred from returning to port in San Francisco after at least 35 people aboard the vessel developed flu-like symptoms, which has been linked to two other confirmed cases of COVID-19.

