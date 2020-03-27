KARACHI: The activities at Karachi Sabzi Mandi (wholesale vegetable and fruit market) will remain suspended for 12 hours each day following lockdown orders from the provincial authorities in wake of rising coronavirus cases in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the decision, Vice Chairman of the Market Committee Asif Ahmed said that all business activities at the market would remain suspended for 12 hours from 12:00 noon to 12:00 midnight every day from now on in view of the preventive measures.

“The entry and exit points at the market will be shut by 12:00 non and no trucks or person will be allowed to enter it before 12:00 midnight,” he said adding that the supplies of fruits and vegetable will not be affected from the new schedule.

Moreover, police will also be deployed to ensure complete implementation of the orders. “We expect all stakeholders to follow the orders keeping in view the preventive measures adopted due to coronavirus pandemic,” said the market office bearer.

Meanwhile, a day after banning congregational prayers at mosques to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus, the Sindh government on Friday ordered all grocery shops and stores to shut by 5pm from tomorrow.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said all grocery shops across the province will be closed by 5pm instead of 8pm.

Earlier, the government had allowed shops selling essential food items to stay open from 8am to 8pm.

