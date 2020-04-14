ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday said China has once again proved to be an all-weather friend as it provided all possible help amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a statement said that Beijing not only looked after Pakistani students in Wuhan but also provided necessary medical assistance on an emergency basis for containment of Coronavirus.

A team of Chinese health experts visited Pakistan to share their experiences of recently fighting Coronavirus in China. The team met doctors, government and health officials in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.

NCOC further said that China provided critical medical supplies including 5,29,924 N-95 Masks, 33,744 Protective suits, 10,000 testing kits, 15,58,379 medical masks, 36 ventilators, 180 thermometer, 100 thermal scanners, 24,900 gloves, 59,376 googles, 10,000 liters sanitizers and 1,442-kilogram non-woven fabric for making protective suits.

Besides, medical supplies were sent to Gilgit-Baltistan, including five ventilators, 200,000 face mask, 2,000 N-95 masks, 2,000 testing kits, 2,000 protective suits.

It must be noted that Pakistan on Tuesday reported three more deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has jumped to 5,716.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre, out of 5,716 infected persons, 1,378 have recovered their health and were discharged from the hospitals across the country, while 46 are still in critical condition.

The national dashboard recorded three coronavirus deaths during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 96.

During last 24 hours, overall, 3,157 tests were conducted countrywide, to detect the deadly wires. The number of tests conducted so far has increased to 69, 928.

