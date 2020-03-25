Coronavirus: Top Pakistan clerics call for adopting preventive measures

KARACHI: Top Pakistani clerics hailing from different school of thoughts on Wednesday sit together to urge masses to adopt preventive measures aimed at tackling the spread of coronavirus as its tally crossed 1000 today, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a joint presser at Governor House in Karachi, renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani said that they have approached various ulemas via telephone to develop a consensus over a joint strategy to combat the virus.



If preventive measures are not taken then this pandemic could affect many people, he said adding that it’s time to pray before the Almighty Allah for forgiveness of their sins.

He said that all clerics have agreed upon a joint strategy calling for adopting preventive measures as it could put brakes to the spread of the infection.

Speaking on the occasion, Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman said that minor children, people infected with coronavirus and those taking care of them could offer their prayers at home.

Even collective prayer could be offered with a woman relative at home, he said and urged people aging above 50 to avoid coming to the mosques during the time of pandemic.

He also asked the prayer leaders to remove carpets from the mosques and offer prayers on plain floor after proper cleaning process in order to avoid any contact with the virus.

“Prayers can be offered at home as the virus spreads across the country,” said the cleric and asked the masses to ask for forgiveness from the God.

He also called for limiting time-period of the Friday sermons and asked the public to return to their homes soon after offering obligatory prayers.

Meanwhile, another cleric Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi suggested that collective Friday prayers and other religious gatherings should be halted. However, the mosques and imambargahs would remain open for the prayers, he said.

