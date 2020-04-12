Confirmed coronavirus cases reach 5,038 in Pakistan, 86 dead

ISLAMABAD: Confirmed Coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 5038 in the country as 86 people have died from the infection till to date, according to the national dashboard.

According to the available statistics, overall 5,038 cases have been reported in the country, with 3,926 active cases.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 2,425, 1,318 in Sindh, 697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 228 in Balochistan, 216 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 119 in Islamabad and 35 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The country has conducted 61,801 COVID-19 tests including 2,805 today, whereas, the death toll jumped to 86. At least 1026 patients have recovered from the disease while 37 still in critical condition.

Global coronavirus tally

Overall 1,755,313 were infected from the virus globally as death toll from the pandemic has reached 107,030. The total recoveries from the virus worldwide stood at 393,739.

The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the highest reported coronavirus death toll, recording more than 20,000 deaths since the outbreak began. The United States has seen its highest death tolls to date in the epidemic with roughly 2,000 deaths a day reported for the last four days in a row, the largest number in and around New York City. Even that is viewed as understated, as New York is still figuring out how best to include a surge in deaths at home in its official statistics. Italy currently has the second most deaths from the virus, 19468, out of its total reported 152,271 cases. China from where the virus originated reported only 46 new cases in last 24 hours as its tally stood at 81,953. Three deaths were also reported from the country during the past hours as 3,339 people lost battle against the virus.

