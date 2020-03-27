With 61 fresh cases, Pakistan’s coronavirus tally jumps to 1296

ISLAMABAD: Overall 61 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of total cases in the country to 1296.

According to the statistics provided by health department, one person died while suffering from the virus in Punjab province on Friday bringing the total fatalities to 10 in the country. A total of 23 patients have recovered from the infection countrywide while seven patients are in critical condition.

According to a breakdown of cases as per provinces given by federal government, Punjab on Friday surpassed Sindh’s count of COVID-19 patients after 29 more cases of novel coronavirus were detected in the province in the past eight hours, raising the provincial tally to 448.

The Sindh province has so far reported 440 cases of the virus.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained third most affected province with 180 cases followed by 131 cases in Balochistan, 91 in Gilgit Baltistan, 27 in federal capital Islamabad and two cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PM announces coronavirus relief fund

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the establishment of corona relief fund and ordered concerned authorities to release the citizens who have been arrested during ongoing lockdowns.

“We are going to start a major charity project under the Ehsaas programme. Whoever wants to do a welfare activity could easily reach to the deserving people through a database,” he added.

He detailed that 75 per cent COVID-19 patients arrived in Pakistan from foreign countries. The government had faced pressure to bring back Pakistani students from China. PM Khan said that the authorities were bringing back Pakistanis from foreign countries in limited numbers.

Overall 585,000 patients affected globally from virus

The total number of coronavirus-infected patients globally has reached 585,000 with 26,827 deaths as United States and Italy has jumped above China in terms of the total number of the virus cases.

The United States has 96,968 cases of the virus as compared to Italy, where 86498 tested positive for it. China from where the virus originated has now overcome the situation to some extent as it only saw 55 more cases today with a total tally of 81340 cases as compared to 5909 fresh cases in Italy and 11533 cases in United states during last 24 hours.

Friday brought more deaths than ever from the virus in Italy as 919 more fell victim to it, bringing the country’s total death toll to 9,134, a figure around three-times more than the China’s 3292 death toll.

Spain and Germany also remained worst affected from coronavirus as both received over 6000 more patients bringing their total tallies to 64,059 and 50,178 respectively. Nearly 5000 people had died from virus in Spain as compared to 321 fatalities in Germany.

India also witnessed 160 more cases bringing its total tally to 887.

