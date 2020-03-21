ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday chaired a meeting of all provincial information ministers via video link to review efforts to tackle coronavirus spread in the country.

The provinces including Sindh, where opposition Pakistan People’s Party lead the government, assured the federal government of their complete support on the matter.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the federal government was providing all possible resources to the provinces and all of them stand with each other during the ongoing testing times.

“I assure you on behalf of the prime minister that we all are united to fight the virus,” she said adding that they could only tackle the infection through coordinated efforts and with the support of the entire nation. She said that the video conference linking all provinces with the federation is aimed at improving coordination.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that they extend their complete support to the federal government for coping up with the ongoing situation. “We will completely implement on the directives of the federal government to deal with the infection spread,” he said.

Ajmal Wazir said that it is time to set aside our political differences and join hands to deal with the outbreak. “Overall 23 cases have been reported of the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said the information said.

He said that they have established two more quarantine centres in Dera Ismail Khan. “We are also enhancing our coordination and sharing of the virus details,” he said.

