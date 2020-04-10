ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Friday over 152 hospitals across the country have been directly provided with personal protective equipment (PPE).

Speaking at a media briefing, he said Pakistan has less cases of COVID-19 than its projections.

The special assistant stressed this is an opportunity for us to adopt precautionary measures, cautioning that any carelessness in this regard could lead to the proliferation of coronavirus patients in the country.

He once again dispelled the impression that the deadly virus doesn’t affect young people saying those aged below 50 years account for 70 per cent of the total patients infected by the contagion in the country, while 65 per cent are those whose ages ranged between 21-50 years.

Zafar Mirza said coronavirus patients ought not to be stagmatised as they are like people suffering from other ailments.

Thus far, a total of 4,601 cases of COVD-19 have been reported across the country, of them, 2,279 were detected in Punjab, 1,128 in Sindh, 215 in Gilgit Baltistan, 219 in Balochistan, 610 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107 in Islamabad and 33 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the special assistant said.

66 people have died from the contagion thus far, while 45 are struggling for life in various hospitals, he added.

As many as 727 people have recovered from the disease.

