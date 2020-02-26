Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient was not screened at airport: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Spokesman for the Government of Sindh, Murtaza Wahab has claimed that the first official patient who has tested positive for coronavirus was not checked, screened at the airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Wahab in a statement on the outbreak said that flights coming in from Iran to Pakistan should be stopped from entering the airspace instantly.

Two cases of novel coronavirus have since been reported in Pakistan while the first case of COVID-19 emerged from a citizen who flew back from Iran along with his family.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, confirmed in his Twitter message today that two coronavirus cases have been detected in Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza asked citizens to remain calm as both patients are being treated in accordance with the standard clinical protocols. He added that the lives of both patients are ‘stable’ and ‘all things are in our control’. The special assistant announced to hold a press conference on Thursday (tomorrow) over the emergence of coronavirus after coming back from Taftan.

The second patient belongs to the tribal areas of Pakistan, the case was detected in Islamabad’s PIMS hospital, revealed SAPM Zafar Mirza.

