Coronavirus patients’ count in Pakistan soars to 31

ISLAMABAD: The number of the cases of novel coronavirus in Pakistan has increased to 31 after one case reported in Islamabad and two more cases surfaced in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The first case reported in Islamabad was a woman, who had recently arrived in the federal capital from the United Kingdom. She was first admitted at a private hospital but later shifted to an isolation ward at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and tested positive.

The patient said to be in a critical condition and being kept at ventilator, according to doctors. Thirteen samples of the patient’s family members and the private hospital staff have also been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

With two fresh cases of COVID-19 in Sindh, the provincial tally has reached to 17 two of them recovered from the infection.

Sindh now have two locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, a mysterious pneumonia-like disease caused by the coronavirus.

One patient recently returned from Saudi Arabia while the other patient’s father has a travel history of the United Kingdom and transmitted the virus to his young child, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was informed during the meeting of coronavirus task force.

The provincial health department has also taken the samples of second patient’s father.

The government has shutdown marriage halls and cinema houses and imposed ban over public gatherings to avoid spread of the virus. Moreover, all airports have been closed except those in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

