LAHORE: Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday confirmed that more 21 coronavirus patients have recovered their health in Mayo Hospital, ARY News reported.

Total 68 patients have beaten the deadly virus in Mayo Hospital only, Dr Yasmin said and added that overall 40,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the province.

The minister said 256 patients are still under treatment at the Mayo hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the testing capacity of the province to detect coronavirus cases has been increased.

The minister said decision about lockdown would be taken in the light of prevailing situation. “The revival of labourers working on the daily wages is on the cards.”

Pakistan has reported 96 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has jumped to 5,716.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre, out of 5,716 infected persons, 1,378 have recovered their health and were discharged from the hospitals across the country, while 46 are still in critical condition.

The national dashboard recorded three coronavirus deaths during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 96.

During last 24 hours, overall, 3,157 tests were conducted countrywide, to detect the deadly wires. The number of tests conducted so far has increased to 69, 928.

Comments

comments