Another 12 coronavirus patients recover in Sindh as total tally reaches 86  

KARACHI: In another positive development in fight against coronavirus, Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Saturday announced that 12 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the provincial tally of recovered patients to 86, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted on his micro-blogging site-Twitter- Murtaza Wahab said that another 12 patients have recovered as their coronavirus test has come negative.

Another 12 patients have recovered & their corona virus test has come negative. Now the total number of recovered patients in Sindh stand at 86. People should learn that isolation or social distancing is the only cure to #COVIDー19. These 86 isolated themselves, can you? — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 4, 2020



“Now the total number of recovered patients in Sindh stand at 86.”

Murtaza Wahab said that all patients have recovered from the virus after going into isolation.

“People should learn that isolation or social distancing is the only cure to #COVIDー19.”

The spokesman has also announced earlier in the day that nine more patients of the coronavirus have tested negative and recovered their health in the province.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said on Saturday that the number of confirmed coronavirus patients have reached to 830 in the province.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said about 7,992 tests had been performed in Sindh so far out of 830 were tested positive, while 14 have lost their lives till date.

