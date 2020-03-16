Coronavirus: PIA issue heath advisory for cabin crew

ISLAMABAD: In order to safeguard its employees from novel Coronavirus, Pakistan International Airlines on Monday issued heath advisory for cabin crew, urging them to adopt preventive measures against the deadly virus, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the national flag carrier has advised the cabin crew to avoid unnecessary office visits.

Since COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the risk of coronavirus infection has increased, read the statement.

PIA urged the employees to avoid close contact with people who are sick and maintain at least three feet distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surface using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe, the cabin crew were advised.

The national flag carrier urged the employees to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Read More: No need to panic about coronavirus, follow safety instruction: PM Imran

Earlier on Marach 14, advising the nation to follow safety instructions issued by the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that there was no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran had said that he was personally overseeing measures to deal with the deadly virus. He had maintained that there is a need for caution but not for panic. The prime minister said that he will address the nation soon on the issue.

Comments

comments