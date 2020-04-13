Coronavirus crisis: PM Imran Khan to address Pakistani expats today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister on Monday has decided to address Pakistani expats amid coronavirus crisis in the country, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan’s special message to the overseas Pakistanis will be telecast on Pakistan Television (PTV) at 1:10pm today.

The decision to address overseas Pakistanis by PM Khan was taken after consultation with the SAPM Zulfi Bukhari amid coronavirus outbreak.

PM Khan will appeal Pakistani expats for donations to fight against the coronvirus in the country.

For the sake of donation collection, a website has been launched with collaboration of Overseas Ministry. The Pakistani expats can donate their funds on the website.

Yesterday, in a video message for the international community, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for a ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries amid coronavirus crisis in order to ‘promote coordinated health and economic response’.

PM Imran Khan appealed the international community for taking an initiative on debt relief for the developing countries and also invited United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres to work with him in advancing the objectives of a coordinated response.

