Coronavirus: Police raid funeral, arrest 25 for violating lockdown    

RAWALPINDI: Police on Wednesday arrested 25 people including a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader from a funeral for violating the lockdown imposed from Rawalpindi authorities to tackle coronavirus outbreak, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the police carried out a raid in Sohawa area of the city and arrested people who gathered to attend a funeral.

Those arrested during the raid included PPP Central leader Saleem Cheema and over 20 people of the neighbourhood. Those held were later shifted to a quarantine centre.

The police said that special measures were underway to tackle the virus. “We arrested 25 people and all of them have been put into a quarantine as their samples were sent for coronavirus test,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced a lockdown across the province for the next 14 days to control the spread of coronavirus on March 23.

He was addressing a press conference in Lahore, after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the steps being taken by the provincial government to tackle the pandemic.

CM Punjab said the lockdown will be enforced from tomorrow at 9am till April 6. The pillion ridding in the province will be banned in the province during the lockdown.

He said the shops of daily routine and medical stores will remain open during the lockdown, while markets, shopping malls and public places will remain close during the aforesaid period.

