Ulema’s role vital in battle against coronavirus: President Arif Alvi

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Wednesday phoned chairman All-Pakistan Ulema Council, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and discussed the dangers of novel coronavirus and role of the ulema amidst the deadly pandemic, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi said that the threat of coronavirus needed to be fought with unity among residents of Pakistan and emphasised the role clergy to facilitate the process of awareness, prevention and precaution against the virus.

President apprised Ashrafi about his recently concluded visit to China and the reinforcements undertaken by the country to battle the spread of the virus.

President Arif Alvi also bestowed high praise upon the role of ulema in Pakistan’s hour of need and hailed the suggestion of praying Jummah prayers on the floor rather than on rugs of any sort.

The president also said that the efforts of the ulema amid coronavirus spread is being viewed as very positive.

Earlier in the day, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi writing on the micro-blogging website Twitter detailed the anti-coronavirus measures being implemented in China which included throat-swab and blood tests.

The president said that strict health measures were ensured before the dignitaries of both countries met and all coronavirus tests before, after and during their stay in China have been negative thus far.

