Pakistani couple making, distributing free coronavirus prevention kits: UK

SCOTLAND: A Pakistani origin couple residing in the United Kingdom have taken the onus of keeping those around them safe as the world is engaged with the deadly coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to details, The couple living in the Scottish town of Falkirk who run a little confectionary store in the vicinity are preparing coronavirus prevention kits and distributing them free of charge to every elderly person walking inside their shop.

Jawad and his wife both also make special efforts to hand-deliver kits at the doorsteps of the elderly living in their surroundings.

Scotland is the second biggest province of the United Kingdom where coronavirus infected have surged to 85.

Earlier in the day, A newborn is believed to be the youngest person in the United Kingdom (UK) to have caught coronavirus.

North Middlesex University Hospital said two patients had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide.

