Sindh Health Minister releases video on coronavirus prevention, preparedness

KARACHI: Minister for Health, Sindh, Azra Pechuho on Wednesday released a video message on precautionary measures to be taken after confirmation of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The minister said that people should follow the precautions with due diligence and not take high fever, cough, and trouble in breathing lightly.

Pechuho said that those with the symptoms of the dangerous virus should contact the department of health on an immediate basis.

She said that a team of Sindh government health officials will get in touch with those that reach out and ensure the best treatment possible.

She added that those who have undertaken travels to Iran and China should try and stay home for at least 14 days so that if they have contracted the virus somehow it does not spread to others.

