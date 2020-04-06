49,500 protection kits provided to hospitals to fight COVID-19, PM told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review measures adopted for containing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan was briefed that 3,300 ventilators were available in 136 hospitals in the country, whereas, 49,500 protections kits were provided to medics. The supply process of protection kits to the hospitals will be completed within one or two days.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal told the premier that there was no shortage of protection kits and masks in the country and the institution was making efforts on emergency basis to ensure availability of the required number of ventilators.

During the briefing, he said that special attention was being given to increasing the capability of coronavirus tests on a daily basis.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has also apprised PM Imran Khan regarding the economic activities and progress of development projects.

PM Khan urged concerned authorities to provide necessary equipment to the doctors and paramedical staff on priority basis in order to ensure protection of the front line warrior fighting COVID-19.

The premier also directed to provide relief to the labourers after the restoration of construction sector besides ordering to utilise the funds of public sector development programme on the projects.

