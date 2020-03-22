PU manufactures coronavirus protection kits, sanitizers for mass usage

LAHORE: Punjab University on Sunday has locally manufactured coronavirus protection kits along with copious amounts of hand sanitizers for mass usage, ARY News reported.

The University has said that the sanitizer has been priced at Rs50 to Rs60 and is being produced for national usage.

The university also announced the creation of antiseptic wet-tissues as disinfectants.

The university has also started a telemedicine initiative which will ensure online purchasing of the products that will be home delivered.

Earlier on March 15, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government has imported 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits.

He said these testing kits have been imported under an arrangement with Karachi’s Indus Hospital.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has climbed to 35 in Sindh and 53 in Pakistan.

