Coronavirus: Punjab to call retired govt officers for field work

LAHORE: In a step to deal with coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab government has decided to call retired public officers for field work, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the provincial government has directed the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) to prepare the list of retired officers.

Punjab chief secretary said that the decision has been taken to overcome the shortage of officers for such a large-scale drive.

He maintained that the retired officers will assist deputy commissioners and divisional commissioners in the field,

The chief secretary said that the lists will be provided to the government by tonight.

Read More: Buzdar urges people to stay in as Punjab’s coronavirus count reaches 136

Earlier in the day, Punjab’s tally of coronavirus patients reached 136, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had confirmed, urging the people to stay home for the next two days to contain further spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference, he had said of the total, 106 COVID-19 cases had been reported in Dera Gazi Khan, 20 in Lahore, four in Multan and one in Rawalpindi.

Usman Buzdar had said the government had ordered the closure of all shopping malls and markets across the province for the next two days with effect from 9 pm tonight till 9 am on Tuesday. However, he had added medical stores and shops selling essential food items will remain open.

Comments

comments