ADB funded coronavirus relief assistance arrives at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded novel coronavirus relief assistance arrived at the airport today (Monday), ARY News reported.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 is a profound challenge for Pakistan and we are committed to providing flexible and timely support to help manage this crisis,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan, Xiaohong Yang.

The medical aide will be disbursed within the country by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Yesterday, Asian Development Bank (ADB) repurposed $50 million from Pakistan’s National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to support the government preventive and response efforts to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease in the country.

The funds, which form part of ADB’s series of support for Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19, will help to procure medical equipment and supplies to strengthen hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, isolation units, and other medical facilities in the country.

The funds include the reallocation of $30 million of previously approved but unutilised resources from ADB to the NDRMF.

Following a request for emergency support from the Government of Pakistan, ADB swiftly processed a change in scope in its NDRMF project, enabling the repurposing and immediate use of these resources in the fight against COVID-19, reads a press release by ADB.

In addition, the NDRMF has provided $20 million using capital gains from its endowment fund financed by the ADB to support the government’s COVID-19 response.

