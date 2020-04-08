ISLAMABAD: Two Chinese companies on Wednesday donated five million rupees to the Prime Minister’s Coronavirus Relief Fund after their heads called on the premier Imran Khan today, ARY NEWS reported.

The companies also handed over supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth three million rupees to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude towards the Chinese delegation for supporting the country in fight against coronavirus.

The head of the Chinese engineering company also shared an insight into producing cotton crop through modern techniques during the meeting.

“The company also offered its technical assistance in improving cotton production in the country,” the handout shedding light on the meeting details said.

The head of the Chinese power company also offered to contribute and invest in country’s renewable energy projects.

The prime minister appreciated the companies over showing interest towards investment prospects in the country.

On April 05, China reiterated its appreciation over the support from Pakistan in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Chinese embassy in Pakistan said that Beijing would like to do its best to collaborate with the world against the virus.

Read More: Coronavirus: China ends Wuhan lockdown

“The Chinese government, companies and society have been working hard to help the world. We will continue to do it,” said the embassy.

The Chinese embassy took notice of some irresponsible reports criticizing the quality of N95 masks provided to Pakistan by China. We firmly reject the false allegation and irresponsible remarks to undermine our cooperation with Pakistan.

All medical supplies sent by China are under strict examination and highly qualified products, the embassy added.

Comments

comments