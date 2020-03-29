Coronavirus: Safety kits provided to police personnel in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: As part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus, police authorities on Sunday claimed to have provided safety kits to cops in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Mohammad Ahsan Younas said that the police officials are on the front line of the fight against the deadly virus, adding that the cops were provided two types of protective kits.

He maintained that the police officials will use the kits while performing duties at the quarantine centres and shifting the suspected patients of the virus.

The police officer said that they were taking every possible measure to protect the police officials from the pandemic.

On the occasion, the police officer said that said that the Punjab IG has directed to reduce the working hours of provincial police to eight hours.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif to distribute 10,000 protective kits among doctors

Earlier on March 26, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will distribute 10,000 safety kits and masks among doctors treating coronavirus patients in Punjab province.

According to the party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party chief will handover the personal protective equipment to doctors from the Grand Health Alliance.

The spokesperson had also said that Shehbaz Sharif had directed the PML-N’s elected representatives to help with efforts to deal with the pandemic in their areas.

Comments

comments