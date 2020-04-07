Witnessing doomsday in US amid coronavirus pandemic: Salman Ahmad

NEW YORK: Famous Pakistani musician Salman Ahmad on Tuesday said that they were witnessing a doomsday in United States (US) as novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘11th Hour’ with host Waseem Badami, the Junoon singer, who is also suffering from the virus symptoms said that New York has become a war zone in the current scenario as it has become difficult to undergo the infection’s test there.

“I am currently in self-quarantine as I was suffering from head ache, throat soar, fever and pain in the body from last week,” he said while highlighting major symptoms of coronavirus.

Shedding light that the virus is not life-threatening, he said that any one suffering from it only needed to adopt preventive measures and use normal medicine to cure it.

“I am additionally using honey, kalonji [nigella seeds], lemon and other things to overcome the infection,” he said.

Salman Ahmad said that all roads in the United States have deserted due to the pandemic and a lot of people have died due to the pandemic.

“People even have to wait here to bury their loved-ones,” said the singer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Salman Ahmad had gone into self-quarantine in New York on April 05 after his personal doctor confirmed to him that he carried coronavirus symptoms.

“I have not undergone test for coronavirus as immediate testing facility was not available in New York due to extra ordinary spike in virus cases in the city,” he said while talking to ARY NEWS.

