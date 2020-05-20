Coronavirus: Shehbaz Sharif inquires about Ghulam Bilour’s health

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif telephone Awami National Party senior leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PML-N leader in his telephonic conversation with Bilour inquired about his health and well being.

According to ANP leaders Ghulam Bilour was unwell for two days and was tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms, which was resulted positive.

The ANP leader has self-isolated himself at his residence.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his well wishes for early recovery of the veteran ANP leader from coronavirus disease.

It is to be mentioned here that a number of politicians in government and opposition have contracted coronavirus disease and some of them have recovered to health.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza today lost her life to deadly coronavirus.

The MPA contracted coronavirus four days ago and was admitted to Mayo hospital in Lahore after her health deteriorated. However, she died today while battling the virus.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and went into self-isolation and has recently announced his recovery from the disease.

Sindh governor Imran Ismail has also recently recuperated from COVID-19 after passing 17 days in isolation.

Moreover, Sindh minister for education Saeed Ghani after contracting coronavirus in March recovered from the infection after remaining in isolation at his home.

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The minister has said that he was in self isolation at his home.

