Coronavirus: Five more shelter homes set up in Lahore

LAHORE: Due to novel coronavirus threat, the number of temporary shelter homes in Lahore has been increased, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the Punjab government has setup five more temporary shelter homes in the provincial capital of Punjab in the wake of coronavirus fears.

The number of shelter homes in Lahore has reached ten now with five permanent and five temporary. As many as 779 persons stayed at the shelter homes.

The federal government is considering to establish around 1000 shelter homes in the country in one year.

This was said by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focal person on shelter homes Naseemur Rehman in a statement, earlier this month.

It may be noted that the tally of Pakistan’s coronavirus patient has crossed 1000.

Out of the total novel coronavirus cases, 413 were reported so far in Sindh, 296 in Punjab, 115 in Balochistan, 80 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 78 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas, 15 people were diagnosed with the deadly virus in federal capital Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

