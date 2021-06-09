19 more die of Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed 19 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the virus in the province to 5,183, ARY News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the coronavirus situation said that 628 new Covid-19 cases emerged in Sindh when 13,972 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

The chief minister said that 296,821 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 574 during the past 24 hours.

He said that of the 628 new cases in the province, 317 were detected from Karachi.

The number of COVID-19 cases is on the decline with every passing day as the positivity rate in Pakistan has dropped to 2.54 per cent during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 77 more people lost their lives. The overall death toll has surged to 21,453, while 1,118 new infections surfaced when 43,900 samples were tested during this period.

Read More: Walk-in vaccination of citizens aged 18, above allowed as NCOC eases COVID curbs

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 935,013 after 1,383 people tested positive for the virus. The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 44,987. 3,196 patients are in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

2,244 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 869,691.

