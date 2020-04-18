Sindh govt to use tiger force for ration distribution amid COVID-19 pandemic  

KARACHI: Amid rising signs of differences being resolved between Sindh and federal government on fighting COVID-19, the provincial authorities on Saturday decided to use Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force for distribution of ration, ARY NEWS reported.

The move came after a letter was written to the commissioners and deputy commissioners in the province on the orders of Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah for utilizing the tiger force, formed on the prime minister’s directives to fight coronavirus.

A handout issued from provincial services and general administration department directed the concerned officials to utilize the force in ration distribution process across the province.

On April 11, Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs and focal person on coronavirus tiger relief force Usman Dar unveiled that 800,000 youngsters had thus far registered through the citizen’s portal application and other means in the coronavirus relief tiger force.

The adviser on youth affairs said that the volunteer force will be on the ground, working in a short while and would be undertaking great responsibilities in tumultuous times.

He said that relief goods and monetary support is being disbursed to the deserving through a transparent mechanism.

The special assistant said that anyone found involved in embezzling funds or indulging into corruption with relief goods and money would face severe consequences in the shape of court cases.

