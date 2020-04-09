KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday tighten lockdown restrictions in Karachi in order to prevent local transmission of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah asked the law-enforcement agencies to ensure complete observance of the lockdown orders of the provincial government.

The deployment of Police and Rangers has been increased in Karachi amid complete lockdown orders of Sindh government. Extra check posts have been set up at the various roads of the city.

Those that are found disobeying the protocol would have to deal with the legal consequences of their actions, warned authorities.

CM Murad on Wednesday expressed anger at the way people were coming onto roads and crowding outside grocery and food shops in Karachi despite ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

“I want a strict lockdown in place as it happened during the first seven days of the shutdown,” Murad directed law enforcement authorities

It must be noted that the confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 4,322, according to the National Command and Control Centre’s latest statistics.

As many as 248 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 63.

According to the breakup of the province-wise cases, Punjab tops the list with 2171 cases, while Sindh has recorded 1036 coronavirus cases so far.

560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 212 in Balochistan, 102 in Islamabad, 213 in Gilgit Baltistan and 28 cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

