Coronavirus: Sindh CM imposes travel restrictions on govt officers

KARACHI: As a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday has imposed complete ban on visits/travel of all the government officers with immediate effect, ARY News reported

According to sources, Murad Ali Shah has directed the public officers to participate in the meetings through video conference.

He directed the Sindh chief secretary to inform the federal government about the decision.

Earlier on March 13, Sindh government had issued an advisory for the government employees detailing preventive measures to be taken during their official work as country’s coronavirus tally jumped to 28 patients on Friday.

Read More: No handshakes in offices as Sindh govt issues advisory for govt employees

The advisory had asked the employees to refrain from coming into close contact with each other during the office work especially avoiding handshakes.

Those working in the government offices should try to maintain a one-meter distance with each other and wash their hands at frequent intervals in order to avoid coming in contact with the deadly virus, it said.

Comments

comments