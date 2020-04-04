KARACHI: As coronavirus lockdown in the Sindh province entered its 13th day on Saturday, the provincial authorities have apprehended 112 people and registered 31 cases against the violators today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, during the entire period of lockdown, overall 3370 people had been arrested and 1020 cases registered against them.

“29 people were held in Karachi today and booked under 15 new cases,” the police authorities said adding that 10 people were arrested in Hyderabad and six in Mirpurkhas as three cases were registered against them.

Furthermore, 45 people were booked under eight cases in Sukkur and 22 violators were nabbed and four cases were registered against them in Larkana area of the province.

According to a Sindh home department notification issued 13 days back when the lockdown was enforced in the province, a complete ban was imposed on public movement, social and religious gatherings across the province under Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

The violation of the government orders will be considered as an offence punishable under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal code as provided under Section 4 of the said Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014, the notification read.

Following the imposition of the lockdown, the movement of people including intercity or interprovincial travel, gathering of any kind for social, religious and any other purpose at any public or private place will remain banned for the next 15 days within the territorial limits of the province.

The violators will face prison and fines over defying the regulations announced by the authorities.

