Sindh reports 138 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hrs

KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday reported 138 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the province taking the total number of patients in the province to 2,355, the government spokesman said.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a statement said that 138 cases have been reported till Saturday morning.

The government conducted 1666 tests of coronavirus in past 24 hours, Wahab said.

“In the last 24 hours, 11 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Sindh,” he further said.

The province has overall conducted 22,938 tests with 2,355 positive cases, Wahab further said.

The death toll by COVIDー19 in Sindh has reached to 48, while 592 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the spokesperson.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country witnessed a sharp increase and rose to 7,481 on Saturday, while eight deaths were reported during the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 143.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,832 patients have recovered from the disease.

Currently 5,506 patients are being treated at the various hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country.

The total number of tests conducted, so far in the country stands at 92,584 with 6,416 tests conducted in last 24 hours, according to the statistics released by the government.

