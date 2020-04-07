Don’t think situation will go back to normal after 14th, warns Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said Tuesday the province will remain under a partial lockdown even after April 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic that has infected thousands of people and killed more than 50 in the country.

Speaking to ARY News, he said the people should not think that the situation will go back to normal after the 14th of this month. However, he added, the provincial government would provide some relief to citizens.

The minister said there will be some restrictions in place to arrest the spread of the virus.

On April 2, the government extended the province-wide lockdown until April 14 due to the proliferation of coronavirus cases in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah a day earlier said the government is devising standard operating procedures (SOPs) for each and every sector, including educational institutions, mosques, shopping centres and other areas for the post-lockdown period.

He said the post-lockdown life will not be the same as it was in the first week of January.

