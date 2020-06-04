Coronavirus situation out of our hands now: Azra Pechuho

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazl Pechuho on Thursday said that the novel coronavirus situation in Sindh is now out of anyone’s control, ARY News reported.

The health minister said that the dangerous pathogen infection has now exceeded levels of danger that were predicted.

Azra Pechuho also confessed that the province lacked means and resources to take further care of coronavirus patients.

Dr Azra Fazl Pechuho earlier on May 25 appealed coronavirus patients who recovered from the infection to donate blood plasma.

In her appeal, Dr Azra said that there is an alarming increase in the number of critical patients admitted to hospitals.

We are in dire need of blood plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients for passive immunization therapy, she said adding that people from any blood group could donate plasma to them.

She appealed masses to come forward and help Sindh government in curing coronavirus patients as the process of plasma transfer is being done under-designed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

