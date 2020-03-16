Coronavirus kills Spanish football coach aged just 21

A 21-year-old Spanish football coach died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Francisco Garcia was also diagnosed with leukaemia after he was rushed to hospital with severe symptoms of the virus.

Doctors at the hospital said he would have survived if he was not suffering from the pre-existing condition of the deadly blood cancer.

Garcia, who managed the junior team of Malaga-based club at Atletico Portada Alta, is believed to be the youngest victim of coronavirus, and the fifth person in the region to die from the infection.

According to a local newspaper, his leukaemia was not detected until he was taken to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

“He went to the clinical hospital thinking that he had a bad cold,” the newspaper quoted a source, “but they ended up detecting pneumonia”.

“The doctors did tests and more tests and, in addition to confirming that he had a coronavirus, it was learned that he had leukaemia.

“He fought for a few days and finally died this Sunday.”

Mr Garcia’s club paid tribute to him yesterday, saying: “From Atletico Portada Alta we want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and relatives of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately, today.

“What do we do without you now, Francis? Yes you were always with us or wherever needed, helping.

How are we going to keep conquering miles in the league? We don’t know how, but we’ll do it, for you. We will never forget you, rest in peace phenomenon, see you soon.”

It is to mention here that the youngest person to die in Britain is believed to be 59-year-old retired police officer Nick Matthews.

Spain declared a state of emergency last week as it ramped up efforts to prevent the disease spreading.

It is the second worst hit European country, having reported more than 8,000 cases and as many as 297 deaths.

