Study finds coronavirus can survive in air, other surfaces for hours

The deadly coronavirus that has already claimed around 5000 lives globally and is being declared pandemic from World Health Organisation (WHO) can survive in the air for three hours, scientists have found.

According to US government researchers, who worked with other experts, other than surviving in the air, it was revealed that the infection can live on surfaces for up to three days.

Tests showed the virus can survive on copper for four hours, cardboard for an entire day and up to 72 hours on plastic and steel.

According to details, the researchers used a nebulizer device to put samples of it into the air.

This imitates what might happen if an infected person coughed or made the virus airborne some other way, such as breathing.

They found that viable levels of the virus could be detected up to three hours later in the air and up to four hours on copper if an infected person coughed or made the virus airborne some other way, such as breathing.

Results also showed it could be detected up to 24 hours after on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

It is pertinent to mention here that even before the study found as to how long virus particles could live in the air or any other surfaces, the medics and experts have advised people of constantly washing their hands and avoiding touch with the face during outdoor activity.

The experts also suggested the use of masks to control the transmission of the virus from one person to another.

