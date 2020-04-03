MULTAN: Coronavirus suspects that returned from Iran have successfully completed their 14-day isolated quarantine on Friday, ARY News reported.

1160 pilgrims that were residing in the quarantine center are now being shifted into 33 buses to be dropped off at their respective homes.

The suspects and patients were both made to go through two separate coronavirus tests conducted during different junctures of the 14 day isolation period.

The quarantine center held people hailing from eight different division of Sindh and Punjab.

The people will head out in the form of a bus caravan which will be lead by the focal person for divisional authorities on coronavirus.

Yesterday, 101 people kept in isolated quarantine were declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days by themselves.

302 people were moved from the Taftan border to Sukkur’s quarantine facility on March 14.

Out of the initial 302, 151 tested positive for coronavirus while the same amount of people tested negative.

