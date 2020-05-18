Patients with no coronavirus symptoms exempted from tests at Sindh isolation facilities

KARACHI: Sindh Health department on Monday issued a fresh advisory for coronavirus patients admitted to isolation wards, exempting patients not showing virus symptoms from tests, ARY NEWS reported.

The fresh directives issued for the patients at the Sindh government-run quarantine facilities said that patients not showing any symptoms for at least 10 days would be discharged from the facility.

The advisory while exempting patients who do not show symptoms from virus’ tests said that there is no need for a test to declare such patients as healthy.

Even those who do not show any signs of coronavirus symptoms for three days will be discharged, the advisory said.

However, the patients who had underlying issues of cancer or take asteroid intake will have to undergo a second coronavirus test before being discharged from the quarantine facility.

Meanwhile, it is mandatory for doctors or any other person who stay or perform their duties at hotels and prisons to undergo the test.

Coronavirus situation in Sindh province

As many as 864 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 17, 241 across the province on Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 864 new infections were detected when 4,679 samples were tested. Three more people died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 280 in the province, he added.

He said 136 patients are in critical condition, of them 29 are on ventilators.

The chief minister said a total of 12,472 coronavirus patients are under treatment, 11,095 are in home isolation, 562 at various hospitals and 815 at isolation centres. He disclosed 280 more patients have been cured and discharged to their homes.

Read More: COVID-19: Sindh govt issue health advisory for public offices

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 4,489, he added.

Providing a district-wise breakdown of cases, he said Karachi recorded 657 out of the 864 new cases, adding district East saw 171 new cases, Malir 141, district South 117, district Central 94, Korangi 75, and West 59.

He said Ghotki recorded 31 new coronavirus cases, Jacobabad 30, Larkana 21, Sukkur 17, Shikarpur and Qambar Shahdadkot seven each. Thatta, Kashmore and Kandhkot also saw five new cases each over the past 24 hours.

Matiari and Naushero Feroze recorded two cases each.

Comments

comments