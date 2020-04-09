MUZAFFARABAD: With five new cases of coronavirus in Azad Kashmir, the number of confirmed patients has jumped to 33 in AJK, ARY News reported on Thursday.

AJK Health Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi said one case was reported in Abbaspur and four others were detected in Palandari.

The total number of cases in the Azad Kashmir now stands at 33.

The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 4,322, according to the National Command and Control Centre’s latest statistics.

As many as 248 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 63.

Earlier in the day, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had allowed clinical trials of blood plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients in the country.

Plasma, the fluid in blood teeming with antibodies post-illness, has already proven effective in small studies to treat infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS.

The announcement was made by Special Assistant to PM on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza,

“The DRAP has also approved local manufacturing of the raw material of the anti-malarial drug, chloroquine.”

