Coronavirus testing kits provided to all provinces: NDMA chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said that all the provinces, including Sindh, were provided with coronavirus testing kits, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, General Afzal said that Sindh government was given 20,000 testing kits, Balochistan 7,000 while Punjab 5,000 kits today.

He said that seven machines in cooperation with National Institute of Health have been provided to various laboratories across the country.

The chairman maintained that laboratories in Sargodha were being upgraded and added that COVID-19 testing facilities will soon be available in Gujrat and Bahawalpur.

On the occasion, General Afzal said that provision of necessary equipments to medical teams was their top priority. He said that they have transported five weeks’ ration to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said that four to five flights will go to China in a few days to pick up ventilators, personal protection equipment and other essential medical supplies.

Earlier on March 28, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal had said a plane carrying 15 tonnes of medical supplies, including ventilators and infrared walkthrough gates, will land in the country on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, he had said that 400 ventilators will arrive in Karachi next week.

