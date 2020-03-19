Three more test positive for coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department on Thursday revealed three more that tested positive for the fast-spreading COVID-19, novel coronavirus in the province, ARY News reported.

The three new cases have been reported from the metropolis increasing the total count of coronavirus positive individuals in Sindh to 211.

151 people kept in isolated quarantine in Sukkur have tested positive for the pandemic, a total of 788 tests have bee conducted in the province from which 60 individuals have tested positive thus far.

Another patient has been cured of the coronavirus after being kept in isolated quarantine along with being given the necessary medical treatment in Karachi, a total of three people have thus far been cured of the deadly disease.

Earlier in the day, The number of novel covid-19 in the country had increased to 299 with two confirmed deaths of persons returning home from foreign countries.

The deceased persons belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan and Hangu regions.

The deceased man Saadat Khan, resident of Mardan had been tested positive for coronavirus on March 17 after arriving back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah on March 9.

Another patient 36-year-old resident of Hangu also succumbed to the deadly virus infection.

