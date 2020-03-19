Coronavirus: Transporters held in Karachi for violating inter-city ban

KARACHI: Sindh government has arrested six transporters and imposed fines on them in Karachi for violating the provincial ban on inter-city bus transport over rising coronavirus tally, ARY NEWS reported.

The action was taken by the provincial transport department along with police at Sohrab Goth bus stop. During the action, six transporters were arrested and fines of upto Rs 50,000 was imposed on them besides registration of cases.

The authorities said that the arrested transporters were trying to board passengers for travelling to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces from the bus terminal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government on Wednesday imposed a 15-day ban on the entry of inter-city passenger vehicles including buses and vans in the province with effect from Thursday (tomorrow) in order to stop the transfer of the COVID-19 from other parts.

According to the notification, the transport of goods related to essential items including foods, drugs and others will be exempted from the travel restrictions.

The transport department’s spokesperson confirmed that the inter-city public transport will be closed on Wednesday midnight 12:00 am.

Read More: Pakistan’s coronavirus tally climbs to 377 as new cases emerge in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab

Similar measures were taken by Balochistan government to curb spread of deadly virus. I nter-provincial travel has been banned from today from and to Balochistan, the government has made a formal announcement on the matter.

Intra-city bus travel has also been suspended in the province, buses, coaches, coasters and public transportation of all sorts has been told to remain off the roads.

Most government offices, schools, shopping malls, marriage halls and tuition centres remain closed across the province.

Comments

comments