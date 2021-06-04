LAHORE: The Punjab government has adopted effective steps to expedite the immunisation process against COVID-19 by making 677 vaccination centres functional across the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a high-level session at Civil Secretariat today which was attended by the chief secretary, secretaries of the health department and other senior officers.

She said that a 24-hour vaccination facility will be started in 22 hospitals soon, whereas, 148 mobile vaccination teams have been formed.

The chief secretary said that the coronavirus pandemic could only be defeated through vaccination. He warned concerned officials that no tolerance will be shown to failure in achieving vaccination targets. Clerics will be contacted to seek their assistance to convince people for getting COVID-19 jabs.

Read: Pakistan’s largest COVID-19 vaccination centre established in Karachi

In another development today, a vaccination centre was established at Punjab University’s Student Teacher Centre with the assistance of the provincial government. Vaccination will begin from June 5 on a daily basis from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the provincial health department announced that medical colleges and universities across Punjab will reopen from June 7 on the recommendations of the Punjab cabinet committee on coronavirus after the decline in the pandemic cases.

The Punjab Specialised Healthcare department directed the heads of the medical institutions to ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs and ensure vaccination of the employees and the students.

Letters have also been issued to all the medical colleges and universities across the province.

Comments

comments