COVID-19: Video reveals how far coughs can travel through the air

Amid escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, a detailed study has been carried out on how far coughs, one of the early symptoms of the deadly disease, can travel through the air even if one is wearing a mask.

The study shows what happens when a person coughs and why it’s wise to stay in even if one doesn’t think he/she has the virus.

A team of scientists from Bauhaus University in Weimar filmed a man coughing using a method the Schlieren Method, which shows air flow in incredible detail, according to a report.

In the video, the man can be seen coughing in six ways, including normal breathing, coughing, coughing into hand, coughing into sleeve, coughing into a dust mask and coughing into a medical mask.

Professor Conrad Volker, who worked on the study, explained, “Especially when coughing without protection from the mouth, it becomes clear how much the air we breathe spreads through the room.

“The best thing is with the crook of the arm, also to keep hands clean and not to carry any viruses or other pathogens through body contact or surfaces.”

Another expert, Dr Babak Ashrafi explained “There’s very little evidence that face masks on sale actually help. The virus can get in the top and bottom and maybe even thought the fibres.

“A tissue would work just as well!”

