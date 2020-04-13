Coronavirus: Wagah border to remain closed for two more weeks

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, Pakistan on Monday extended the closure of Wagah border and Kartarpur Corridor for two more weeks, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, Wagah border will remain closed till 29th of April whereas Kartarpur Corridor will remain shut till 24th of this month.

The border closure is in the interest of both Pakistan and India, the notification added.

Earlier on March 19, Pakistan had closed the Wagah Border in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to the notification issued by the interior ministry, the Wagah border will remain closed for 2 weeks. The move came after Pakistan had confirmed two deaths from novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The deceased persons belonged to KP’s Mardan and Hangu.

The deceased man Saadat Khan, resident of Mardan had been tested positive for coronavirus on March 17 after arriving back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia post performing Umrah on March 9.

