ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar on Tuesday said that there was no shortage of pulses and wheat in the country as they have sufficient stocks of both the commodities, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this while briefing to media on the current situation of food stock in the country amid lockdown in major parts over rising tally of coronavirus pandemic. The federal minister said that they have enough stocks of wheat and therefore there are no chances of flour shortage.

“The market will be supplied with 80 lakh tonnes of wheat stocks within the next six months,” Khusro Bakhtiar said adding that they have enough stocks due to an earlier decision to ban export of wheat.

He said that it was unfortunate that 80 percent of the pulses are imported in the country. However, the minister denied any shortage and said that they have enough pulse stocks and more will reach the country by April.

“Pulse rates will go down in the coming days globally and there will be no issues in importing it from abroad.”

He further said that they had also conducted a mapping process to monitor supplies of commodities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. “We have already devised a strategy maintaining record of available stocks and how they will be supplied at district level,” he said while addressing fears amid country-wide lockdown over coronavirus outbreak.

The minister said that they would utilize the services of National Logistics Cell (NLC) for wheat transportation.

He further warned the hoarders that they would be facing difficulties in days to come as food prices would go down in April at International level due to bulk available stocks.

