Coronavirus scare: World organizations exempt employees from appearing in offices

ISLAMABAD: As a preventive measure against the spread of novel coronavirus, world organizations, including World Bank (WB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) exempted their employees from appearing in the offices in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, WB and UNDP have asked their employees to work online from home till further directions.

The international organizations directed their workers to avoid unnecessary office visits and urged them to adopt proper preventive measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Earlier in the day, Sindh’s COVID-19 count had reached 150 after more people returning from Taftan tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 183.

Read More: Pakistan’s Covid-19 count reaches 183 as Sindh reports more cases

Sindh had reported the highest number of 150 coronavirus cases thus far.

Earlier today, Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra had confirmed 15 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the province for the first time. He had tweeted: “Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for Corona Virus.

“These are the first positive cases in KP. They are being well looked after in quarantine in an isolated facility in DI Khan. More details soon.”

Comments

comments