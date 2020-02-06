Preparations made to deal with threat of coronavirus: Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government has made preparations to deal with the threat of coronavirus.

Addressing a seminar in Lahore today (Thursday), she said a report is being prepared on a daily basis in this regard on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The Minister said the Chinese government has responded very well and their emergency and quarantine measures have been appreciated globally.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid also directed concerned officials for early groundbreaking of Mother and Child Hospital in Ganga Ram Hospital.

She stated this while presiding over 16th meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University in Lahore today.

The minister said it is first time in the history that a government recruited thirty thousand employees on merit basis. She regretted that the previous government didn’t work with full force in the health department.

