32,000 youth registered with Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force: Usman Dar   

ISLAMABAD: The test-run for the registration process of Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force saw a successful beginning as around 32,000 people registered themselves to serve as a volunteer, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the details, Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the force’s website saw 400,000 visitors during the first 50 minutes of its launching, showing an extraordinary interest from the youth.

A formal launch of the registration process will take place tomorrow, he said.

“A large number of youth want to register themselves with the force,” he said adding that they are collecting the data and would expand its parameter to the district level.

Usman Dar said that the data compilation process would be completed by April 10.

The force will not only provide information regarding quarantine centres but would also collect data of needy families, said the special assistant.

He said that the opposition was trying to create a controversy regarding the force but he wanted to convey to them that it would be formed above party lines.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday chaired a meeting to finalize a mechanism to be adopted for ‘Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force’- a volunteer program aimed at carrying out activities at the time of the pandemic.

The meeting devised a mechanism for recruitment in the tiger force and the functions they had to carry out while volunteering their services.

The meeting decided that healthy youngsters aging above 18 years could register themselves for the force and would take part in managing affairs at the quarantine centres in urban and rural areas of the country.

